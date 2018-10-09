Twinkle Khanna Cutely Trolls Akshay Kumar For Vacation Pic With Nitara

Akshay and Twinkle are holidaying in Italy (courtesy akshaykumar)

Highlights Akshay and Twinkle shared pics from their vacation "Life happens in all these little moments," wrote Akshay "This is truly a reflective moment," wrote Twinkle

Twinkle Khanna did not leave her sense of humour behind as she jetted away to Italy for a family vacation. Joining her on the Italian retreat were her favourite travel buddies - husband Akshay Kumar and six-year-old daughter Nitara. The 51-year-old actor, who often falls prey to Twinkle's play of words (Twinkle is a self-admitted "classy troll"), witnessed something similar happen on Instagram today. Sharing a click from San Fruttuoso, in which Twinkle and Nitara can be seen looking out through a glass window, Akshay wrote: "Had a few days to spare, took off on a super quick and short vacation with the family because when you reflect back life happens in all these little moments." Meanwhile, Twinkle, whose reflection is visibly prominent on the window, re-shared Akshay's post to write: "This is truly a reflective moment." She did not forget to add a smiley.

While Twinkle garnered 48,750 'likes' for her post in an hour, the photo shared on the Naam Shabana actor's profile recorded over 776,245 likes in half a day.

Little Nitara often features in both Akshay and Twinkle's Instagram posts. The one shared by the 51-year-old actor on his birthday, is our personal favourite. "My baby girl, you have given me love I didn't know existed. Please don't grow up just yet, I'm not ready for you to swim without me. Happy 6th birthday princess," he wrote.

However, Akshay can't be blamed for being partial with Nitara because his teenaged son Aarav also finds mention in his posts. "Taller than me, smarter than me, wealthier than me, nicer than me! My wish for you this year and always will be to have everything more than I ever had. Happy birthday Aarav," was Akshay's message to Aarav on his birthday in September.

Akshay Kumar also recently featured in headlines for filing a complaint with the police over a doctored video of him, which allegedly showed him speaking against Tanushree Dutta in connection with her ongoing case against Nana Patekar.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar is looking forward to the release of Rajinikanth's 2.0. He also has films like Kesari, Housefull 4 and Good News in the line-up. Akshay will also make an appearance with Ranveer Singh in the upcoming season of Koffee With Karan.