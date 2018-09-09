Inside Akshay Kumar's Birthday Bash With Wife Twinkle Khanna

Akshay Kumar with Twinkle Khanna.

On the eve of his 51st birthday, Akshay Kumar celebrated the special occasion with his wife Twinkle Khanna and a few close friends at a popular Mumbai eatery. Akshay's birthday bash was only attended by some of his close friends, including his Housefull 4 co-star Bobby Deol, who was accompanied by his wife Tanya Deol. For his special day, Akshay opted for a navy blue shirt, which he paired with grey trousers, while Twinkle Khanna looked a million bucks in a classic thigh-high black slit dress. All eyes were on Twinkle and Akshay as they arrived at the venue walking hand in hand.

Akshay Kumar with Twinkle Khanna

Bobby Deol with Akshay Kumar Bobby Deol with Akshay Kumar Guests at the party. Guests at the party. Meanwhile, Twinkle Khanna gave her fans a sneak peek into Akshay's birthday party by sharing a picture from the celebrations. She wrote: "Sometimes when you don't plan things - it all falls in place - Happy Birthday to my lovely Mr K ! #birthdaybumps." Bobby Deol re-posted the same picture and wrote: "Happy Birthday Akshay Bhaiya."

Akshay, who was shooting for Housefull 4 in Ranthambore, Rajasthan , especially flew to Mumbai for the launch of Twinkle's third book Pyjamas Are Forgiving.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar was last seen in Reema Kagti's sports drama Gold, in which he played the role of a hockey coach. He will next be seen in 2.0, co-starring Rajinikanth. Apart from that, he has Housefull 4 and Good News co-starring Kareena Kapoor in the pipeline.