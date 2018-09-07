Twinkle Khanna's New Book Pyjamas Are Forgiving Launched. Here's Akshay Kumar's Post For Wife

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: September 07, 2018 22:51 IST
Akshay Kumar shared this post for Twinkle Khanna (Image courtesy: akshaykumar)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "Cheer leader for life," wrote Akshay Kumar
  2. Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh and Sonam Kapoor also attended the launch
  3. Pyjamas Are Forgiving is Twinkle Khanna's third book

Aaaand you can finally order Twinkle Khanna's latest book Pyjamas Are Forgiving. The book was launched on Friday evening and the event was attended by her husband Akshay Kumar and other celebrities like Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh and Sonam Kapoor. Akshay was quick enough to post an update about the book's launch on Instagram and, along with a picture of himself with a copy of Pyjamas Are Forgiving, he wrote, "Pyjamas are forgiving in nature, it's jeans that really know how to hold a grudge. This and more such witty writing in the wife's latest book Pyjamas Are Forgiving. Released today, grab your copies now." Akshay also added a cute hashtag to his post - 'Cheer Leader For Life.'

Take a look at Akshay's post for Twinkle Khanna.

 

 

(Cute na?)

Here are Twinkle, Akshay, Sonam and Ranveer's pictures from the book launch.

318q16io

 

l43c79co

 

bc89crm8

 

71mt5r78

 

Karan Johar shared this.

 

 

Ahead of the event, Twinkle Khanna tweeted about book launch 'jitters' and wrote:

Earlier this week, she also shared a sneak peek - a picture of the first page - of Pyjamas Are Forgiving. "Let's start at the very beginning," she captioned the post.

 

 

Pyjamas Are Forgiving is Twinkle Khanna's third book, after Mrs Funnybones and The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad, which were hugely successful.

Mrs Funnybones was a compilation of the columns she wrote for a newspaper while her The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad was a collection of short stories - one of which was adapted for Akshay's PadMan, produced by Twinkle.

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar married in 2001. They are parents to son Aarav, 13, and daughter Nitara, 5.

