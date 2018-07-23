An Update About Twinkle Khanna's Third Book. Details Here

Twinkle Khanna is ready with her third book. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Twinkle Khanna unveiled the title of her third book on social media on Monday and intriguing can't even begin to describe it. The 43-year-old columnist shared the cover of her third book which is titled Pyjamas Are Forgiving. Twinkle wrote: "I am a nervous wreck right now but here it is finally- a sneak peek at my new book- Pyjamas Are Forgiving." She also used the hashtag "#ThePyjamaGirl." Soon after Twinkle shared the post, the comments section was flooded with congratulatory messages from fans. Twinkle's fans even enquired about the book's release date. Comments such as "Can't wait, when is it releasing?" and "100% sure that this is also going to be a runaway hit just like your earlier one's" were seen on the post.

Though we couldn't decipher much from the book's cover but we simply loved it.

Twinkle's previous books Mrs Funnybones and The Legand Of Lakshmi Prasad were both best-sellers. Unlike her first two books, Pyjamas Are Forgiving is a novel. Going by the popularity of her previous books, it wouldn't come as a surprise to us if Pyjamas Are Forgiving also tops the book shelves.

Last month, Twinkle shared the news about her book's completion on the social media and wrote: "Now that I have finally finished book Number 3- my glass is half-full indeed." Check out the post here:

Twinkle Khanna is often seen documenting different facets of her life as a writer on social media. Remember the post in which she revealed what goes around her writing closet ? or the one where she shared a meme about a writer's desk, along with the caption: "A spoonful of despair mixed with tepid coffee and my ruthless editor's face with two darts sticking out."

A spoonful of despair mixed with tepid coffee and my ruthless editor's face with two darts sticking out :) https://t.co/tBONgqfEEJ — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) June 13, 2018

Other than being a best-seller author and a celebrated columnist, Twinkle Khanna is also an interior decorator and a film producer.