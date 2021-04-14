"Damn The Stomach Rolls," Twinkle Khanna Just Wants Some "Unforgiving" Bodycon Dresses And Crop Tops

Twinkle Khanna shared this image. (courtesy twinklerkhanna)

Twinkle Khanna's words of wisdom "Pyjamas are forgiving in nature, it's jeans that really know how to hold a grudge," from her third book Pyjamas Are Forgiving, resonate with us more than ever before, given the current situation. However, the author seems to have taken a U-turn from her "pyjamas are forgiving" stance. Her latest Instagram entry is proof. On Wednesday, Mrs Funnybones shared a picture of herself dressed in (no points for guessing) pyjamas and she added a dose of her signature humour to the caption. "This is my hostage smile and hiding behind it is a desperate monologue. Why the hell did I write 'Pyjamas Are Forgiving' and manifest a world for myself where I stay all day long in the damn things. I am tired of forgiving clothes. Give me the body con dress and damn the stomach rolls. Give me crop tops and glitter eyeshadow," she wrote.

Adding the hashtags #backtothefuture, #donttakeitseriously and #safetyfirstforall to her post, Twinkle Khanna wrote: "I promise to wear every unforgiving sartorial contraption while shouting 'Go Corona Go' as long as we can all get out."

Twinkle Khanna has authored three best-selling books. Her first book Mrs Funnybones was a compilation of her columns. Her second book - The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad was an anthology of short stories, while her third book Pyjamas Are Forgiving was a novel.

Other than being a renowned author, Twinkle Khanna is a celebrated columnist, a former actress, an interior decorator and a film producer. She runs a studio named The White Window (which operates in Mumbai). She also runs a digital content company called Tweak India.

