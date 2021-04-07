Twinkle Khanna's Poetic Post: 'A Series Of Todays, All The Same'

Twinkle Khanna shared this photo (courtesy twinklerkhanna)

Highlights Twinkle Khanna shared a new post on Wednesday

"A series of todays," she started her note

Twinkle shared a snippet of her garden in the post

The COVID-19 pandemic has been tough for all of us. Author Twinkle Khanna, on Wednesday, shared her thoughts on the current situation, the times we live in, and the uncertainties surrounding us. The 47-year-old expressed herself through a social media post and we aren't lying when we say it was poetic. Sharing a video of her garden, Twinkle wrote on Instagram, "A series of todays. All the same. Leftover rainwater in a pothole. The future, a battered road that stretches as far as the eye can see. What else can we do to delight the heart except for float paper boats of the past across these stagnant puddles."

Fans applauded Twinkle's take, with most finding the lines "well written". Many others left heart emojis in the comments. A bunch of followers also enquired about the health of Twinkle's husband, actor Akshay Kumar. Akshay recently tested positive for COVID-19 on the sets of his latest film Ram Setu. As many as 45 members of the film have been infected by the virus. Owing to this, the shooting has been temporarily suspended.

Akshay had announced on social media that he was being hospitalised as a precautionary measure. On Twitter, the actor wrote, "Thank you, everyone, for all your warm wishes and prayers, they seem to be working. I am doing fine, but as a precautionary measure under medical advice, I have been hospitalised. I hope to be back home soon. Take care."

Having acted together in movies such as Zulmi and International Khiladi, Twinkle and Akshay got married in 2000. The couple has two children Aarav and Nitara. After a short-acting career, Twinkle switched to writing. She is the author of three best-selling books: Pyjamas Are Forgiving, The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad and Mrs Funnybones.