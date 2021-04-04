How The Mango Season Looks Like In Twinkle Khanna's Garden. Pic Inside

Twinkle Khanna shared this photo (courtesy twinklerkhanna)

Highlights Twinkle recently shared a glimpse of Nitara on Instagram

She can be seen plucking a mango in the pic

"A childhood wrapped up in mangoes," she wrote

Twinkle Khanna is a big fan of mangoes, just like most of us are. For the 47-year-old author, mangoes are associated with childhood memories. She recently shared a glimpse of how summer in her garden looks like and in doing so, she took a trip down memory lane. Sharing a photo of Nitara tugging at a mango, Twinkle Khanna wrote: "A childhood wrapped up in mangoes. From the fresh Kairi sliced and sprinkled with salt and chilli to the abundance of its wondrous, tangy yellow pulp. A memory of tart flavours followed by a gulp of water, the aftertaste as fresh as spring water. A decade underlined by the arrival of wooden crates filled with Dasheri, Chausa and Langra."

"I wonder if there was a yellow stain on the corners of the mouth that lasted from April to June?" Twinkle Khanna added.

Twinkle said Nitara's fondness for mangoes made her "relive" her childhood memories: "Looking at her hands reaching out, grasping sunshine and sugar captured in paisley patterns, I relive all my past summers."

Twinkle Khanna's childhood often finds mention in her Instagram posts and so does stunning glimpses of her garden. Here's what she posted on Holi:

Meanwhile, here are more glimpses of Twinkle Khanna's garden from some of her previous posts:

Twinkle Khanna, a former actress, switched careers to become an author. She has these best-selling books to her credit: Pyjamas Are Forgiving, The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad and Mrs Funnybones. She currently sports many hats - she's a columnist, an interior designer, a producer and also a Twitter humourist.