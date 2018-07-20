Twinkle Khanna And Daughter Nitara Chanced Upon Their Favourite Book In London

Twinkle Khanna's daughter Nitara is all of five (Image courtesy: twinklerkhanna)

Highlights The baby is thrilled to chance upon our favourite book: Twinkle They are in London currently "Take her to Waterstones," a user commented

Author Twinkle Khanna is documenting her London trip beautifully on Instagram and one such post of her daughter Nitara, 5, came up this afternoon. Nitara chanced upon a favourite book in the hotel they are staying at - the book is a favourite of her mother's too and, as Twinkle reveals, is a regular summer read for them. Which book is it? The Little Prince - French author Antoine de Saint-Exupéry's classic tale of a youthful interplanetary traveller stuck in the Sahara desert. "Every summer either I find The Little Prince or he finds me! The baby is thrilled to chance upon our favourite book in our hotel room," reads Twinkle's caption with a picture of Nitara picking out the book. Comments about Nitara and how she looks totally adorable in the picture have been posted in plenty but one user recommended that Twinkle take her to one of London's leading bookstore chains - Waterstones. "Take her to Waterstones she wouldn't come out. Books galore," the comment read.

Take a look at Twinkle's picture of Nitara.

Twinkle Khanna, the author of two best-selling books, has enrolled for a course in Central Saint Martins (an art and fashion school in London). "The joy of being a student again though my right hand is already cramping with all the line drawings and illustrating," she had posted earlier this month. Here are her posts.

Here are some of the pictures from Twinkle's vacation diary, also featuring husband Akshay Kumar, son Aarav and Nitara. Before touching down London, they went to the US.

Au revoir St Barts! #friendsforever A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna) on Jun 30, 2018 at 5:55pm PDT

Akshay Kumar, 50, and Twinke Khanna, 43, married in 2001. This year, Akshay starred in PadMan, produced by Twinkle Khanna, who is the best-selling author of two books. She also conceptualized and wrote PadMan. Akshay's new film Gold releases next month and 2.0 (Telugu film with Rajinikanth) hits screens later this year.