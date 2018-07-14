Twinkle Khanna Posts Holiday Pic With Akshay Kumar To Say 'Wish He Looked At Me The Way He Looks At...'

Twinkle Khanna Instagrammed this photo (courtesy twinklerkhanna)

Where can you find Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar? They are holidaying in Titu - a town in Romania, which the actress-turned-author has described as a "hidden gem." Twinkle couldn't resist making a new post from the new destination on their holiday itinerary. When in Titu, Twinkle and Akshay explored the eateries across the town and picked their favourite to chill at. But as Akshay ordered and savoured his bowl of creme brulee, Twinkle appeared to have heaved a sigh (not of relief) because this is what she wrote on Instagram: "I wish he looked at me the way he is looking at his green tea creme brulee. A tiny restaurant with the most delicious food." LOL.

Twinkle and Akshay are currently touring Europe - while Twinkle's holiday has been going on uninterrupted for over two weeks now, Akshay made a brief trip back to Mumbai for the promotions of Gold. But Twinkle has taken up the responsibility to keep her Instafam updated with postcard-like entries every now and then. Here are a few!

However, Twinkle, who's been married to Akshay for over 17 years now, not only makes posts to hilariously troll Akshay but she also often enlightens her fans and followers revealing the secrets to a happy marriage. Roping in Akshay for a photo at Sonam Kapoor's reception, she wrote: "Love is nothing but a play of Dopamine, it's the staying in like that requires great skill #weddingrevelries." Twinkle and Akshay are parents to two kids - Son Aarav and daughter Nitara.

Well, Akshay may enjoy his fair share of creme brulee but he's also good at surprises. Isn't he, Twinkle?

Twinkle Khanna, a former actress, is also an interior and a celebrated columnist. She is the author of two best-selling novels Mrs Funnybones and The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad and has also finished her third book, which is yet to be published. She also wrote and produced Akshay Kumar's PadMan, a film on the importance of menstrual hygiene. Akshay Kumar will next be seen in Gold, which is a fictional retelling of India's win at the 1948 London Olympics in field hockey.