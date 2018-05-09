Twinkle Khanna's Secret To Being Happily Married - Love Is OK, But This Is More Important

Twinkle Khanna just could not resist posting a photo of herself with husband Akshay Kumar from last night and shared what appears to be the secret to a happy marriage (probably for the newly-weds or anyone who is in dire need of it). The star couple made a couple's entry at the wedding reception of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja - Twinkle opted for a suit designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla (something which she's been spotted in before) and Akshay complemented her in a black buttoned down sherwani. Sharing a photo clicked just moments before they joined the party, Twinkle wrote: "Love is nothing but a play of Dopamine, it's the staying in like that requires great skill #weddingrevelries (sic)," wrote Twinkle.
Twinkle's Instafam is floored by both the photo and the caption and has flooded her comments section with phrases like: "Elegance personified" and "And how every 10 years you guys get 10 years younger". "Nice caption," said another user.
Twinkle's post was preceded by a congratulatory message for the newly-weds weds.
Twinkle and Akshay married in January 2001 and are parents to two kids - Son Aarav and daughter Nitara. Twinkle had described Akshay (from before she started dating him) as "Six feet of chocolate ice cream" on Karan Johar Koffee With Karan Season 5.
Not just the recent one but Akshay Kumar makes many such surprise appearances on Twinkle's Instagram. For example, this one from Valentine's Day, whose caption said: "And my best friend flies in for a Valentine's day surprise with, 'Both are not for you, one is for my daughter!'"
And here's this one from last Christmas:
Twinkle and Akshay were not the only star couple at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's reception. Others included Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri, Aishwarya and Abhishek, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra, Rishi and Neetu Kapoor, Shahid and Mira Rajput, Jackie and Ayesha Shroff, Shatrughan and Poonam Sinha.