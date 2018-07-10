Twinkle Khanna Shares The 'Joy Of Being A Student' In New Pic

Here's what Twinkle Khanna is doing, after finishing her third book

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: July 10, 2018 19:24 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Twinkle Khanna Shares The 'Joy Of Being A Student' In New Pic

Twinkle Khanna shared this picture from Central Saint Martins. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "The joy of being a student again," wrote Twinkle Khanna
  2. Twinkle is an interior decorator and a best-selling author
  3. Twinkle Khanna has finished writing her third book

Twinkle Khanna is reliving her days as a student. No, she did not share a throwback picture from her school days. In fact, she has become a student once again and it seems like she is enjoying it a lot (at least that's what her caption says). After mastering the art of words, best-selling author Twinkle Khanna is brushing up her fine-arts skills. Twinkle shared a picture of herself, standing in London's famous art school Central Saint Martins. Twinkle captioned the post: "The joy of being a student again, though my right hand is already cramping with all the line drawings and illustrating."

This is the post we are talking about:
 


Last week, Twinkle Khanna treated her fans with another picture from her vacation, in which she can be seen sitting pretty in a bright yellow dress and as usual, she won our hearts with the caption (which too had a mention of art, of a different kind though). She wrote: "Forcing the prodigal son to take my pictures is an art - I have to keep reminding him that these are just small ways he can pay me back for carrying him inside my body for nine months."

Take a look at the post here:

 



Twinkle has written best-selling books such as Mrs Funnybones and The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasadand she recently announced that has also completed writing her third book. Twinkle shared the news with her fans on social media, in June this year and wrote:

Check out the post here:

 


Twinkle is also an interior decorator - she's the owner of The White Window (which operates in Mumbai). Twinkle Khanna is also a film producer and last produced PadMan, starring her husband Akshay Kumar.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Twinkle Khannatwinkle khanna best selling authorTwinkle Khanna vacation

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
World Cup ScheduleWorld Cup 2018 StandingsBengaliTamilTrain StatusPNR StatusBest PhonesFacebookMi A2Galaxy J7Oppo Find XDominosAmazonMi PhonesUpcoming Movies

................................ Advertisement ................................