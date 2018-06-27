Twinkle Khanna Sums Up 'Perfect Day At The Beach' With Family In One Pic

Twinkle Khanna is making memories. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Twinkle is currently vacationing with family in New York Twinkle Khanna shared another photo from her travel diaries Twinkle is a best-selling author and working on her third book

Twinkle Khanna is having a fun time in New York and her recent Instagram posts are proof. From enjoying the giant wheel ride at an amusement park with husband Akshay Kumar, to sharing Aarav and Nitara's oh-so-adorable picture from their zoo trip, Twinkle's travel diaries are an absolute treat for her fans and her latest post from the vacation is not different at all. On Wednesday, Twinkle shared another picture, in which Aarav and Nitara can be seen playing in the water as Twinkle and Akshay sit back and enjoy the moment. Twinkle beautifully described the moment and wrote: "A perfect day at the beach-making sandcastles, making memories." No wonder picture received over 85,000 likes on Instagram.



Take a look at Twinkle Khanna's post here:



Twinkle Khanna's Instagram timeline has been giving us major vacation goals of late. Only yesterday, Twinkle entertained her fans by sharing a picture from the amusement park and wrote: "Up and down and up again-change, my old friend, is just another funfair ride."

This is the post we are talking about:



It is not just Twinkle's travel diaries that have been ruling the Internet but also her impeccable vacation outfits and her humorous captions that caught the attention of her fans. Remember, when the 43-year-old columnist mentioned how she tries to keep up with Generation Z and enlightened us about the oversized white glasses called "clout," or when she sported a bandana and humorously described it with a caption: "When you can't wrap your head around it, just wrap it around your head."

Check out the posts here:



Twinkle Khanna is celebrated columnist and a best-selling author and is currently working on her third book. She is a former Bollywood actress and now a movie producer.