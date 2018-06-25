Twinkle Khanna And Akshay Kumar's Amusement Park Pic Is All Things Nice

Twinkle Khanna shared yet another picture form her New York vacation, this time it also features her actor husband Akshay Kumar. Twinkle's caption is a profound thought on life, which read: "Up and down and up again-change, my old friend, is just another funfair ride." Sorry, did we not mention that twinkle and Akshay were in the middle of their ferris wheel ride at an amusement park? Twinkle's Instafam loved the picture and showered compliments on the "world's most beautiful pair." Several Instagram users are also curious to know where the place is. Check out Twinkle Khanna's latest Instagram post:
Before sharing the above message, twinkle learnt a fashion lesson from "generation Z." She shared a selfie over the weekend and captioned it: "I thought these were just plain, white glasses but the teens in our group inform me that these are called 'clout' or soundcloud rapper glasses - Gen Z seems to know a lot about nothing. #TryingtoKeepUpWithGenZ."
Meanwhile, these are counted among Twinkle Khanna's funny Instagram posts:
Twinkle Khanna, former actress and now a best-selling author, is married to Akshay Kumar and they are parents to 15-year-old Aarav and 5-year-old Nitara. Twinkle Khanna, who is curremt;ly working on her third book, has two published books - Mrs Funnybones and The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad.
Twinkle Khanna last year opened a production company named Mrs FunnyBones Movies and her first project was PadMan, starring Akshay.
Akshay Kumar is currently awaiting the release of Gold in August and later of Rajinikanth's 2.0.