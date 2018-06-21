International Yoga Day: Twinkle Khanna Shares Throwback Pic With Nitara With One Helluva Caption

Twinkle Khanna certainly knows how to set the Internet ablaze and the reason we brought this up today is because her latest Instagram posts, which complements the Internation Yoga Day, totally stole our hearts. Twinkle shared a throwback picture where she can be seen doing yoga as her 5-year-old daughter Nitara copies her mom. Twinkle captioned it: "A few asanas a day keep my inner werewolf at bay." Needless to say, Twinkle's fans loved the caption and wrote comments like "Hahah! Absolutely love the caption" and "Twinkle ma'am, you are hilarious." The picture has over 43,000 likes on Instagram.
Twinkle, who is currently holidaying in New York, shared another picture that booked a spot on the trends list. Twinkle wrote: "When you can't wrap your head around it, just wrap it around your head." She used hashtags such as "#NewYorkNewThings" and "#sunnystateofmind.", not only from her fans but also from Twinkle's celebrity friends including VJ Archana Pania, who wrote: "What a play of words! You look stunning! Love the frame... the colors on you and your chilled out demeanour which is studded with natural panache."
Twinkle was not only praised for her great sense of humour but also for her super chic look. She can be seen sporting an oversized white shirt, which she teamed up with bright yellow shorts and sunglasses but our favourite was the printed bandana. Twinkle received full points for her look and comments from actress Namrata Shirodkar and filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor who wrote: "Hottie" and "Oh how lovely," respectively. Twinkle's designer friend Anaita Shroff Adajania too expressed herself using emoticons.
On Wednesday Twinkle featured in headlines for her "Boss baby" post, once again featuring Nitara this time with her brother Aarav, 15. Twinkle captioned it: "My little cub is busy mapping her way around the zoo."
CommentsTwinkle Khanna is a celebrated columnist and has written best-selling books such as Mrs Funnybones and The Legend Of Laxmi Prasadand is currently working on her third book.
Twinkle Khanna, 43, is married to actor Akshay Kumar and has also produced many of his films including his last release PadMan.