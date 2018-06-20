Akshay Kumar's Daughter Nitara Is A 'Boss Baby.' Mom Twinkle Khanna Gives Proof

Twinkle Khanna's daughter Nitara is a "boss baby," says mom Twinkle Khanna. Check out Twinkle's latest Instagram post where her 5-year-old daughter can be seen standing in a zoo and trying to read a map as her elder brother Aarav listens patiently. Twinkle, addressed her little one as "Boss Baby" in the caption and wrote: "My little cub is busy mapping her way around the zoo." The picture received over 86,000 likes on Instagram within three hours. The Internet just couldn't stop gushing over the brother-sister duo's lovely picture and the comments on the post were just precious. One fan addressed Nitara as "Dora, The Explorer," another comment read: "You have two beautiful cubs, Mama Bear," read another comment. A fan wrote: "Nothing like sibling camaraderie."
Take a look at Twinkle Khanna's post here:
Nitara recently made it to the trends list when she asked her father Akshay Kumar for a unicorn with wings as gift. Akshay shared his conversation on social media on Father's Day and even asked his fans for suggestions. Later Akshay revealed that he ended up entertaining Nitara by being her unicorn pin-board instead. He wrote: "Been reading and loving your innovative suggestions. Meanwhile found a quick-fix, keeping Nitara entertained being her unicorn pin-board. Happiness is in all these little moments."
Take a look at Akshay Kumar's posts here:
Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar got married in 2001. Twinkle Khanna is a former Bollywood actor and now she's a published author and columnist. She's written Mrs Funnybones and The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad, both of which are best-sellers. She is currently working on her third book.
CommentsTwinkle recently gave her fans a glimpse of what her writing desk looks like by sharing a meme. She wrote: "A writing desk and no door to lock-which means that Saturday mornings I have to flee to the office to write in peace because of my two monsters prowling around."
Twinkle is also a film producer and she financed PadMan, starring her husband under her production banner Mrs Funnybones Movies.