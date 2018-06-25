Accidently Fashionable Twinkle Khanna Decodes Her 'Clout' Look

Twinkle Khanna surely knows how to brighten up even the simplest picture with her lit captions. We can never get enough of her quirky style and great sense of humour and one of her recent Instagram posts clearly explain why. Twinkle, who is currently enjoying the holiday season, shared another picture from her vacation and needless to say, Mrs Funnybones left us smitten with her caption once again. Twinkle can be seen wearing a pair of oversized white sunglasses in the picture. Now, Twinkle, who wasn't aware of what these sunglasses are actually called (until informed by a few teenagers), wrote: "I thought these were just plain, white glasses but the teens in our group inform me that these are called 'clout' or sound cloud rapper glasses - Gen Z seems to know a lot about nothing. She used hashtags like "#TryingtoKeepUpWithGenZ" and "#clout." Twinkle's friend and former Miss India Namrata Shirodkar, who frequently comments on Twinkle's posts wrote: "Hahaha."
- Twinkle Khanna is currently holidaying in New York
- She shared multiple pictures from her "travel diaries"
- Twinkle Khanna is working on her third book
Twinkle keeps her fans entertained with many interesting pictures. On Sunday, she shared another picture, which had an aerial view of a water body and wrote: "Blue, green and everything in between."
CommentsTwinkle Khanna is a former Bollywood actress and is now a celebrated columnist and the author of best-selling books Mrs Funnybones and The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad. She is married to actor Akshay Kumar and they are parents to 15-year-old son Aarav and 5-year-old daughter Nitara.
