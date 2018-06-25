Akshay Kumar's Gold Includes Dhyan Chand's Defining Defiance At 1936 Berlin Olympics Akshay Kumar plays the role of a hockey coach, who trains team India to win gold medal as a free nation in 1948 Olympics

Share EMAIL PRINT Akshay kumar in Gold. (Image courtesy: YouTube) New Delhi: Highlights Gold narrates a memorable incident from the 1936 Olympics The film also featured Amit Sadh and Kunal Kapoor Gold is directed by Reema Kagti Gold is the inspiring story of India's first gold medal in the Olympic Games in field hockey (in 1948) as a free nation but some Indian hockey players etched their names in history on the hokey field before that too. Gold, as per a Gold is a fictionalised retelling of Indian team's fantastic victory and Dhyan Chand's defiance has been depicted in the passing. "The film is a fictional story set against the backdrop of true incidents in the run-up to the 1948 Olympics. Dhyan Chand's defiance at the 1936 Olympics had become a talking point then, and is considered one of the defining moments in Indian sports. Given its significance, the makers felt the incident should be brought to life on the big screen," a source told



In Gold,



Watch the trailer of Gold:







Gold is directed by Reema Kagti and it also stars Mouni Roy,



Akshay Kumar'sis the inspiring story of India's first gold medal in the Olympic Games in field hockey (in 1948) as a free nation but some Indian hockey players etched their names in history on the hokey field before that too., as per a mid-day report, incorporated an iconic moment from the 1936 Summer Olympics played in Berlin, when Dhyan Chand, captain of the British Indian hockey team, refused to salute Adolf Hitler.is a fictionalised retelling of Indian team's fantastic victory and Dhyan Chand's defiance has been depicted in the passing. "The film is a fictional story set against the backdrop of true incidents in the run-up to the 1948 Olympics. Dhyan Chand's defiance at the 1936 Olympics had become a talking point then, and is considered one of the defining moments in Indian sports. Given its significance, the makers felt the incident should be brought to life on the big screen," a source told mid-day In Akshay Kumar plays the role of a patriotic hockey player , who wants to form a team to win a gold medal at the Olympics but as a free nation. In the film, Akshay's character will be shown as a part of the Indian contingent, headed by Dhyan Chand, who witness the historic moment in person. "This moment has been shown in the film in passing as it is a historical moment in the game of hockey and Indian nationalism. So they have recreated the moment where Akshay will be seen as part of the Indian contingent and British actor Jonathan Rushby will be seen as Hitler," the source added.Watch the trailer ofis directed by Reema Kagti and it also stars Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor and Amit Sadh . The film is directed by Reema Kagti and it is expected to release on August 15. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter