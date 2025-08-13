Gold Prices Plunge Rs 1,000 To Rs 1,01,520 Per 10 Grams. Check Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru

Gold prices in India fell by Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,01,520 per 10 grams on August 12, mirroring a global market sell-off, according to a report by PTI. This decline was influenced by US President Donald Trump's social media statement clarifying no tariffs on gold imports, easing trade concerns, and the White House's extension of suspended tariffs on China until November 11.

Silver prices also dropped by Rs 2,000 to Rs 1,12,000 per kg. Globally, spot gold traded at $3,347.18 per ounce, up 0.13%, while silver rose nearly 1% to $37.90 per ounce. Investors are monitoring U.S. economic data and Federal Reserve signals for future price trends.

Gold Price In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Chennai

New Delhi: Gold price fell to Rs 99,890 per 10 gm from Rs 1,01,000 on Monday.

Mumbai: Gold price dropped to Rs 1,00,070 per 10 gm from Rs 1,01,180 the previous day

Bengaluru: Gold price was Rs 1,00,150 per 10 gm

Kolkata: Gold price stood at Rs 99,930 per 10 gm

Chennai: Gold price was the highest at Rs 1,00,360 per 10 gm

Reasons for Gold Price Plunge: