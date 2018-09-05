You Can Read The First Page Of Twinkle Khanna's New Book Pyjamas Are Forgiving Here

Twinkle Khanna has published two best-sellers before this. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Curious to know more about Twinkle Khanna's new book? Wish granted. The actress-turned-author shared a sneak peek - a picture of the first page - of her upcoming book Pyjamas Are Forgiving on Twitter. "Let's start at the very beginning... #sneakpeek #pyjamasareforgiving," she captioned the post. Pyjamas Are Forgiving is Twinkle Khanna's third book after hugely successful Mrs Funnybones and The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad. Twinkle's first book was a compilation of the columns she wrote for a leading daily while her second book was a collection of short stories - one of which was adapted into a film (PadMan).

Check out Twinkle Khanna's latest post:

Did you just zoom in to read the first page?

Twinkle Khanna's Pyjamas Are Forgiving is releasing in September, she earlier tweeted.

Out in early September and I am going to be crossing my fingers and toes for the next few months :) Pre-order Pyjamas Are Forgiving at Amazon: https://t.co/YbCffMadWy | Flipkart: https://t.co/WrpyYwfB4u@juggernautbookspic.twitter.com/LwMrqzREqg — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) August 6, 2018

Twinkle Khanna is the elder of Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia's two daughters. Twinkle featured in 15 films in a career spanning five years few of which were successful. Twinkle has films such as Barsaat, Baadshah opposite Shah Rukh Khan, Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega, Mela co-starring Aamir Khan and Jab Pyaar Kissi Se Hota Hai with Salman Khan on her resume.

Twinkle Khanna is married to actor Akshay Kumar and they are parents to son Aarav, 13, and five-year-old daughter Nitara.

Twinkle Khanna recently started her production house named Mrs Funnybones Movies, and her first project under it was PadMan, starring Akshay Kumar. The R Balki-directed film was quite successful at the box office.