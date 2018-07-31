Twinkle Khanna's 'Mission' After Watching Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout Is...

Twinkle Khanna shared this picture. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Twinkle Khanna has announced her 'mission' after watching Tom Cruise's latest film Mission: Impossible - Fallout, which is running successfully in the theatres worldwide. "My mission after seeing the new Mission: Impossible is to try and age like Tom Cruise," she tweeted on Tuesday after watching the espionage thriller. Clearly, Twinkle Khanna, 43, is impressed with the way the 56-year-old actor is presented in the film by director Christopher McQuarrie. Also, we think she has temporarily given up on the battle with her weighing scale (more about that later). In her tweet, Twinkle also added that she was once told that she looked like Tom Cruise. "I don't know if that meant I have movie star looks or that I just look like a short man," Twinkle wrote.

My mission after seeing the new Mission Impossible is to try and age like Tom Cruise-Someone once told me that I look like him- I don't know if that meant I have movie star looks or that I just look like a short man! — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) July 31, 2018

Twinkle Khanna's Twitter moniker - "Mrs FunnyBones" - describes her best. The actress-turned-author regularly documents facets of her life on social media infused with doses of laughter. Twinkle Khanna's 'mission' over the weekend appeared to be on weight loss. "Losing weight is a losing battle - The only way to win that war seems to be death where you lose 21 grams and it never comes back! #HateMyScale," she tweeted on Sunday.

Losing weight is a losing battle - The only way to win that war seems to be death where you lose 21 grams and it never comes back ! #HateMyScale — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) July 30, 2018

Twinkle-isms on fitness, her family and current affairs are equally entertaining.

Twinkle Khanna is married to actor Akshay Kumar and they are parents to 15 year-old Aarav and five-year-old Nitara. Twinkle is the author of two bestsellers - Mrs Funnybones and The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad. Her third book, titled Pyjamas Are Forgiving, will hit the bookshelves soon.

Twinkle is also a film producer; she produced Akshay's PadMan, which released earlier this year.