Twinkle Khanna Reveals Akshay Kumar Has A Safety Formula For When She And Sister Rinke Fight

Highlights Twinkle Instagrammed a post on sister Rinke Khanna's birthday Twinkle shared a throwback photo of her sister "Happy birthday to the best sister in the world," she wrote

We love reading Twinkle Khanna's social media posts, which are always packed with some bit of interesting intel or the other. Her birthday special post for sister Rinke Khanna was no different. On Friday, Twinkle wished Rinke in the most adorable way and also included a reference to Akshay Kumar. Sharing a collage of throwback photos featuring Rinke, Twinkle wrote: "Happy birthday to the best sister in the world," and added how Akshay safe-zones himself whenever Twinkle and Rinke have a fight. "Like the husband says - never take any side when these two fight because they make up instantly and then you are the villain," read the remaining of Twinkle's tweet.

Here's how the birthday greeting card for Rinke Khanna looks like:

Well Akshay Kumar may well succeed evading trouble while the sisters disagree and then make-up, he makes up with his own share of fights with Twinkle. It's been 17 years of their marriage now and here's what Twinkle had shared on their 16th wedding anniversary:

Rinke Khanna makes very rare appearances on Twinkle's social media posts but often finds mention on her Instagram. Look what they discovered together while holidaying in Europe last year.

This is how Twinkle had wished Rinke last year:

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar have two children, son Aarav and daughter Nitara. Twinkle recently announced the title of her third book Pyjamas Are Forgiving. Twinkle, who ditched her career as an actress years ago, is now a columnist, an author, an interior designer, Twitter humourist and also a producer. Her sister Rinke also had a brief career in Bollywood. She married businessman Sameer Saran in 2003, has a daughter named Naomika and now lives abroad.