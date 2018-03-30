Meet Rinke Khanna's Daughter Naomika (All Smiles With Nani Dimple Kapadia) Dimple Kapadia and her daughters Twinkle and Rinke and granddaughter Naomika visited a salon

245 Shares EMAIL PRINT Dimple Kapadia with her granddaughter Naomika. New Delhi: Highlights Rinke Khanna lives in London with her husband and daughter Naomika was photographed with her grandmother Naomika smiled as she rushed with Dimple Kapadia nani to the car. Noamika, you have a lovely smile. Rinke positioned herself behind Twinkle in a way that the shutterbugs couldn't get a clear picture of her. Dimple Kapadia looked cheerful while Twinkle was indifferent.



Here are pictures of Naomika Saran outside a salon in Mumbai.



Twinkle and Rinke are daughters of Dimple Kapadia and Rajesh Khanna. Twinkle, a former actress and now a best-selling author, is married to actor Akshay Kumar. Twinkle also produced her husband's PadMan recently. They are parents to Aarav, 15, and five-year-old Nitara.



Rinke Khanna, who featured in films such as Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi and Jis Desh Mein Ganga Rehta Hain, married businessman Sameer Saran in 2003 and moved to London. The actress was last seen in 2003 film Jhankar Beats. Her cameo in Kareena Kapoor and Rahul Bose's Chameli was her last onscreen appearance.



Twinkle and Akshay's children Aarav and Nitara sends the paparazzi into a tizzy but on Thursday, Naomika, who has rarely been photographed, was the centre of attention. About the media's interest in star kids, Twinkle recently told news agency IANS: "It has become increasingly difficult to keep our children shielded within our fishbowl existence but I also console myself with the fact that this generation growing up with social media at the forefront is probably more equipped to handle the glare of the spotlight than we were."



(With inputs from IANS)



