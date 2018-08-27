Twinkle Khanna's Instagram Post Featuring Nitara Comes With A Message

Twinkle Khanna's daughter Nitara (Courtesy twinklerkhanna)

Actress-turned-author Twinkle Khanna recently shared a photo on Instagram, which features her five-year-old daughter Nitara. The post is indeed thoughtful as it comes with a message. The monochrome photo shared by Twinkle features little Nitara at a library/bookshop scouting for books. Her message was dedicated to all the parents, where she insisted them to give their children "tools" (books) and "not just toys". "Let's take our children to bookshops, so we can give them tools and not just toys," Twinkle Khanna captioned the photo. Most of the comments on the photo expressed the same thing - the habit reading books will "transform their future". "Truly, well said. I certainly wish my child becomes a bookworm who would rather hoard on books than anything else," read a comment. Some followers also came up with a suggestion: "How about the library. That's soon going to be an obsolete idea if we don't support our local libraries."

Read Twinkle Khanna's post here.

Twinkle Khanna and daughter Nitara are indeed "bookworm babies" and the author's Instagram timeline is proof. During their vacation recently, remember how "thrilled" baby Nitara was to spot a favourite book in the hotel room? "Every summer either I find The Little Prince or he finds me! The baby is thrilled to chance upon our favourite book in our hotel room," read Twinkle's caption with a picture of Nitara reaching out for a book on the shelf.

Recently when Twinkle Khanna was visiting her sister Rinke in New Delhi, on her way back home (in Mumbai) attacked her sister's collection of books and we know, only a book lover would do that.

Author of bestselling novels Mrs Funnybones and The Legend of Lakshmi, Twinkle is currently awaiting the release of her third book - Pyjamas are Forgiving. The 43-year-old columnist shared the cover of her third and wrote: "I am a nervous wreck right now but here it is finally- a sneak peek at my new book - Pyjamas Are Forgiving."

Twinkle Khanna is married to actor Akshay Kumar and are parents to son Aarav and daughter Nitara. Twinkle quit acting in 2001 (he last film was Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega).