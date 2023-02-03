Twinkle Khanna Shares Throwback Note, Reveals Her Daughter Took Her As 60 When She Was 44

Twinkle Khanna's post has accumulated over 50,000 likes in just a few hours.

Film producer and author Twinkle Khanna never fails to amaze the internet with her humour-loaded posts. She regularly shares glimpses from her personal life on social media which tickles the fancy of her fans. This time too, the former actor, who goes by the pseudonym 'Mrs FunnyBones', shared an interesting throwback picture with her Instagram followers.

Just a few hours back, Twinkle Khanna shared a photo of a piece of paper with the header "My Mom" along with some questions and sections related to the topic. The colourful paper with scribblings was presumably filled by her daughter Nitara, who thought her mother - who was 44 at the time - was actually 60 years.

"A throwback to when I was 44, but according to my child I clearly looked 60. Not much has changed since then-I still work on the computer all day and yes, I am good at making coffee! What's the strangest thing your kid has said about you?" the former actor wrote in the caption.

Take a look below:

The paper also described Twinkle as someone with brown eyes and brown hair, who works on the computer all day, who loves to eat spaghetti and prefers lemon water as her favourite beverage, someone who is good at making coffee as well as yoga and that she is super because she manages the house and packs their bags.

Internet users were quick to react to the throwback picture. While some pointed out that Nitara has also inherited her mother's sense of humour, others flooded the comment section with endearing compliments.

"Must appreciate her thought flow," wrote one user. "That's so touching! You are a blessed mother!" said another.

Also Read | '3 Idiots' Stars Aamir Khan, R Madhavan And Sharman Joshi Reunite And Share Group Hug

Some Instagram users even shared the strangest things their kids have said about them. "My son back in kindergarten wrote in one his class work, my mom's favourite book is Facebook," wrote one user. "That my mom is a doctor and the ambulance is her vehicle to go to the hospital," commented another.

Twinkle Khanna is married to actor Akshay Kumar and together they have two children - son, Arav and daughter Nitara. On the work front, the former actor has been actively advocating the cause of menstrual hygiene. She joined hands with 'Save the Children' to promote the right to menstrual hygiene among children and slum communities.