Watch: '3 Idiots' Stars Aamir Khan, R Madhavan And Sharman Joshi Reunite And Share Group Hug

Actor Sharman Joshi on Friday shared a wholesome video featuring his '3-Idiots' co-stars, Aamir Khan and R Madhavan, and took fans on a walk down memory lane. The three Bollywood stars reunited to promote Mr Joshi's upcoming Gujarati film 'Congratulations'. In the clip, the three were seen wearing matching red tracksuits and hugging each other, making their fans nostalgic with their chemistry.

"3 idiots are promoting "Congratulations" film releasing today," Mr Joshi wrote in the caption of the post.

In the clip, Mr Sharman explains to R Madhavan what he is doing in front of the camera. Just when Mr Sharman once again started talking about his film, Aamir Khan enters the frame with a big smile and hugs his co-stars.

Mr Joshi shared the clip just a few hours ago and since then it has accumulated more than 3,000 views and hundreds of likes and comments. Fans were simply in awe of Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi and R Madhavan's chemistry. Several internet users said it was good to see the three together after a long time, while others suggested the stars make a sequel to Rajkumar Hirani's '3 Idiots'.

"So goot to see you guys together after so long," wrote one user. "The TRIO. We wish to see again, #3idiots," said another.

One user hilariously even pointed out that Mr Joshi tagged the wrong account of Aamir Khan. "Wrong Aamir tag kar diya Raju Rastogi (You've tagged wrong Aamir, Raju Rastogi)," commented the user. Notably, Mr Joshi tagged Athar Aamir Khan, who is Srinagar Municipal Corporation's commissioner.

Meanwhile, 'Congratulations' stars Sharman Joshi, Manasi Parekh Gohil, Jayesh Barbahya, Ami Bhayani, Archan Trivedi and Swati Dave. the poster of the flim shows a pregnant Mr Sharman. The message on his t-shirt read, "Parenthood has no gender."