Man Decorates His House With Live Grenades, Bomb Squad Called In For Help

All of us love decorating our living spaces. Some establish a theme in their heads before actually buying stuff for different rooms of their house. There is no dearth of decorative options which include vases, photo frames, wall hangings, fancy crockery, lamps and sculptures. However, one man took it a notch ahead and decorated his house in a unique and bizarre way. The man in the UK decorated his house located in Cornwall with grenades, not realising that they were live and working, according to a report in UK's Metro.

On Tuesday afternoon, officers from the police and emergency services were called to Summercourt, Cornwall, where they had to close off major roads and a bus garage. The Devon and Cornwall Police were on a routine visit to the house when they found out that the man had decorated the house in with live grenades. The grenades were then removed and disposed off by a bomb squad nearby.

As per the outlet, the individual told the officers that he had purchased the hand grenades for "decorative" purposes and was unaware that they were live when he bought them. The police stated the man won't face any more action.

"Officers found three suspected hand-grenades inside a property in Summercourt, Cornwall, while carrying out a routine call at about 11.20 am on Tuesday, 31 January," a spokesperson of the Devon and Cornwall Police told The Metro.

The spokesperson said that the Royal Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team was called in to check the belongings and items. Furthermore, the road was close and "50-metre cordon was put in place." As a precautionary measure, a nearby property was also evacuated.

The spokesperson continued, "The suspected hand-grenades were removed by the EOD team to be safely disposed of. The road was reopened at 2.30 pm."