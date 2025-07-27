Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World

Babbar Khalsa-Linked Terrorist, Wanted In Punjab Grenade Attack, Arrested In Delhi

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Babbar Khalsa-Linked Terrorist, Wanted In Punjab Grenade Attack, Arrested In Delhi
Karanbir was a resident of Gurdaspur. (Representational)
  • A 22-year-old man was arrested by the Special Cell in Delhi for a grenade attack in Punjab
  • The suspect was involved in illegal arms trafficking in Delhi
  • He is linked to the banned Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) group
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Switch To Beeps Mode
New Delhi:

A 22-year-old man wanted in a grenade attack on a police station in Punjab and involved in illegal arms trafficking in Delhi has been arrested by the Special Cell, an officer said on Sunday.

Karanbir, a resident of Gurdaspur, was linked to the banned Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) outfit and the April 7 attack on Qila Lal Singh Police Station in Batala.

Earlier, another BKI associate was arrested by the Special Cell in a similar case. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Babbar Khalsa, Babbar Khalsa Terrorist, Punjab Grenade Attack
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com