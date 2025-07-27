Babbar Khalsa-Linked Terrorist, Wanted In Punjab Grenade Attack, Arrested In Delhi

A 22-year-old man wanted in a grenade attack on a police station in Punjab and involved in illegal arms trafficking in Delhi has been arrested by the Special Cell, an officer said on Sunday.

Karanbir, a resident of Gurdaspur, was linked to the banned Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) outfit and the April 7 attack on Qila Lal Singh Police Station in Batala.

Earlier, another BKI associate was arrested by the Special Cell in a similar case.

