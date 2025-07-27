Babbar Khalsa-Linked Terrorist, Wanted In Punjab Grenade Attack, Arrested In Delhi

Karanbir was a resident of Gurdaspur. (Representational)
- A 22-year-old man was arrested by the Special Cell in Delhi for a grenade attack in Punjab
- The suspect was involved in illegal arms trafficking in Delhi
- He is linked to the banned Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) group
New Delhi:
A 22-year-old man wanted in a grenade attack on a police station in Punjab and involved in illegal arms trafficking in Delhi has been arrested by the Special Cell, an officer said on Sunday.
Karanbir, a resident of Gurdaspur, was linked to the banned Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) outfit and the April 7 attack on Qila Lal Singh Police Station in Batala.
Earlier, another BKI associate was arrested by the Special Cell in a similar case.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
