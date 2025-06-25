Grenade Explodes At Security Forces Camp In Assam, 3 Cops Injured

A grenade exploded in a security forces camp in Assam's Golaghat district on Tuesday night, leaving three police personnel injured. Sources said the grenade may have been thrown in the camp by some people on a bike.

The explosion occurred in a camp at Sapjuri Panbadi Golaghat district's Bokakhat, sparking fear in the area. Officials said three Assam Police personnel - identified as Siddharth Borbora, Sushil Bhumij and Mintu Hajarika - were seriously injured in this attack and have been hospitalised.

Security arrangements have been tightened throughout Bokakhat. Sources said militants may be behind the incident and a search operation has begun.