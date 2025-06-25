Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Grenade Explodes At Security Forces Camp In Assam, 3 Cops Injured

The explosion occurred in a camp at Sapjuri Panbadi Golaghat district's Bokakhat, sparking fear in the area.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Grenade Explodes At Security Forces Camp In Assam, 3 Cops Injured
Sources said militants may be behind the incident and a search operation has begun.
Guwahati:

A grenade exploded in a security forces camp in Assam's Golaghat district on Tuesday night, leaving three police personnel injured. Sources said the grenade may have been thrown in the camp by some people on a bike.

The explosion occurred in a camp at Sapjuri Panbadi Golaghat district's Bokakhat, sparking fear in the area. Officials said three Assam Police personnel - identified as Siddharth Borbora, Sushil Bhumij and Mintu Hajarika - were seriously injured in this attack and have been hospitalised.

Security arrangements have been tightened throughout Bokakhat. Sources said militants may be behind the incident and a search operation has begun.

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Assam Grenade Explosion, Assam Police
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com