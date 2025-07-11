Advertisement
Mother Sells Her Newborn For Rs 50,000 In Assam, 3 Arrested: Cops

When the officials were alerted about a possible child sale for Rs 50,000, they inquired about the infant but could not locate it.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Mother Sells Her Newborn For Rs 50,000 In Assam, 3 Arrested: Cops
At least three people arrested in connection with case, the police said. (Representational)

A 22-year-old woman who recently gave birth to her newborn in Sivasagar Civil Hospital in Assam allegedly sold her infant for Rs 50,000. The mother was not married but became pregnant and gave birth to a child recently, according to official sources.

On June 23, the woman gave birth to a child and was thinking of selling the infant. Yesterday, the authorities learned that the child was sold for Rs 50,000. 

Operations are underway to trace the Child.

At least three people were arrested in connection with the incident and further investigations are underway.

According to police sources, the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) visited the hospital and convinced the girl and her mother not to sell the infant, but they sold the infant before being discharged, the sources told.

When the officials were alerted about a possible child sale for Rs 50,000, they inquired about the infant but could not locate it. 

After this, the authorities lodged a complaint at the local police station, and the girl, her mother and an ASHA worker were arrested in connection with the incident.

