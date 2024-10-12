Akshay Kumar And Twinkle Khanna's "Go-To Move" For Embarrassing Their Kids. Watch

Akshay Kumar's wife and writer, Twinkle Khanna often shares funny anecdotes from their day-to-day lives on social media. Twinkle Khanna, who goes by the pen name Mrs Funny Bones, shared a post on Instagram on Friday that gave fans a glimpse into what a vacation with the Kumars looks like. Khanna posted a small clip from a family vacation with Akshay Kumar and their kids Aarav and Nitara. But it's the caption that stole all the limelight.

Twinkle posted the video with the caption, "Why walk when you can dance? The added benefit? A chance to embarrass your kids. But let's face it, once they hit their teenage years, just your existence is enough to mortify them. What's your go-to move for embarrassing your kids?" In the video, teh four of them are walking next to each other. While the kids are walking normally, Akshay and Twinkle are walking with their arms around each other's waists and moving forward in dance steps.

Fans started flooding the comments section soon reiterating how relatable the video is. One user commented, "I don't know why but kids get embarassed on every choti choti baat, but I tell them when they are our age unko bhi ghanta farak nahi parega," while another wrote, "My husband's attempt to hold my hand is a reason enough for my younger daughter ( 22 of age) to run out of the room, papa stop itttttt."

This is not the first time Twinkle Khanna posted funny content at the expense of her kids. On Aarav's birthday in September, she posted a picture with him and wrote a hilarious caption with it. "Happy birthday Aarav! When I used to listen to you repeatedly tell me how much you were looking forward to your independence, I would feel that when you finally leave my home and step into your own, my lights will go off automatically and my world will be filled with a bleak darkness. When you would return for a visit, I would light numerous diyas and pretend that this was not a permanent power failure; we were just celebrating Diwali. But I didn't realise then that someone who lives in your heart never leaves even when they change their longitude. My world lights up with every phone call, and every message, even if it's about dirty laundry," she wrote.

