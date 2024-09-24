Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez In A BTS From <i>Housefull 5</i>

Akshay Kumar treated his fans to a blockbuster frame from the sets of Housefull 5. The frame features Akshay Kumar, Dino Morea, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh and Jacqueline Fernandez. The stars can be seen posing for the camera leaning against a wall. While Akshay wore a check shirt, Abhishek chose a grey-coloured shirt. Sharing the image, Akshay Kumar wrote in the caption, "Just another day with this incredible cast. Housefull of actors, one cruise, and endless stories to tell!" In the comments section, Jacqueline Fernandez dropped a series of red heart emojis. Nargis Fakhri wrote, "The cool cats." Take a look:

The male lineup includes Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Nana Patekar, Chunky Pandey, Jackie Shroff and Dino Morea among others. According to a Pinkvilla report, the film will also feature five leading actresses. Sources reveal that Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Sonam Bajwa, Chitrangada Singh and Soundarya Sharma have been roped in for Housefull 5.

Joining the bandwagon of stars, Abhishek Bachchan earlier said, "Housefull is one of my favourite comedy franchises, and coming back feels like returning home. It's always been a great pleasure to work with Sajid Nadiadwala. I am looking forward to having mad fun on the sets with my fellow actors, Akshay and Riteish."

"I'm also so excited to collaborate again with my dear friend Tarun Mansukhani. I'm really looking forward to working with him again after Dostana. This is going to be a lot of fun," he said. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, Housefull 5 is set for a release in 2025.