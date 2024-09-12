This Is Not A Drill: <i>Housefull 5</i> To Star Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa And Others

Sajid Nadiadwala and Akshay Kumar are gearing up for Housefull 5. The male lineup includes Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Nana Patekar, Chunky Pandey, Jackie Shroff and Dino Morea among others. According to a Pinkvilla report, the film will also feature five leading actresses. Sources reveal that Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Sonam Bajwa, Chitrangada Singh and Soundarya Sharma have been roped in for Housefull 5.

The source said, "It's a cruise full of characters, and every character is a part of the film for a reason. Sajid Nadiadwala has been very sure to get the casting right, and the gang of Housefull 5 is now locked. It's the biggest ensemble set-up ever pulled off by a producer, and the team is excited to embark on this fun ride."

After wrapping up in London, the team will head back to Mumbai for additional shooting later this year. The film is slated for release on June 6, 2025. "They'll start with some sequences in London and then move to the cruise, where the entire house will descend into confusion and laughter. Besides the key actors mentioned, there are many more supporting roles, amplifying the madness the makers aim to bring to the screen," the source added.

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, Housefull 5 is shaping up to be the grandest installment yet, set for release in 2025.