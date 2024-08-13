Akshay Kumar On Wife Twinkle Khanna Checking His Phone: "Wouldn't Be Scared. Nothing To Hide"

Akshay Kumar, who is gearing up for his big Independence Day release Khel Khel Mein, revealed he wouldn't mind if his wife Twinkle Khanna checks his phone in an interview with News 18. Akshay Kumar was asked how he would have reacted if his partner had read messages on his phone. "I wouldn't be scared if I had to show my phone to my partner. My phone lies around with my staff members. At home, it's always lying around, charging. I've got nothing to hide." The question stems from Akshay's upcoming film Khel Khel Mein which revolves around a game, disclosing secrets and hidden truths about conjugal relationships. The trailer of the film shows a group of friends and their spouses sit for a game where they have to show their phones to others, building up tensions and pressure as what truth will come up.

Sharing the fun and magic of a game involving phones, Akshay told News 18, "This game will be more fun than an outdoor game because outdoor games don't give you the same kind of adrenaline rush. A phone game requires mental effort. You've got to be constantly on your toes, thinking about what to do next if your partner or friends have read your personal messages."

When asked for a relationship advice, Akshay Kumar said, "Everyone needs to go through it and gain an understanding of it rather than looking up to me or anyone else for advice. My experiences won't matter to someone else because everyone has their own mindset and temperament. So, it's better to go through the grind, learn from your own mistakes, and move forward in your relationship."

Khel Khel Mein boasts of a stellar cast. Apart from Akshay Kumar, the film stars Taapsee Pannu, Fardeen Khan, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal and Pragya Jaiswal.