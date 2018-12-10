Twinkle Khanna's 'Mommy Diaries' Post Explains What Makes Her 'Happy'

Twinkle Khanna with daughter Nitara. mage courtesy: twinklerkhanna)

Highlights "This is a called productive procrastination," wrote Twinkle Khanna "I have spent a few hours fiddling with Photoshop," she added Twinkle Khanna's post received over 22,000 likes on Instagram

Twinkle Khanna is a doting mother and her latest Instagram reminds us of just that. On Monday, the 43-year-old author shared a post from her "mommy diaries" on her Instagram profile. Much to fan's dismay, Twinkle did not share a picture of herself with her kids but we bet it will make you smile. Mrs Funnybones shared a picture of treasure maps with her daughter Nitara's name printed on it. Twinkle captioned the post: "This is a called productive procrastination! Instead of getting on with work, I have spent a few hours fiddling with Photoshop and making a treasure map ostensibly for kids!" Twinkle added a dash of her signature humour to the post and wrote: "Hell no! It's just to make me happy." She added the hashtags "Treasure hunt" and "Mommydiaries."

Take a look at Twinkle Khanna's post here:

Twinkle Khanna frequently shares moments from her "mommy diaries" on social media. Last month, Twinkle shared a picture of herself with her daughter Nitara and wrote: "This is the only reason why mothers take on the arduous task of spending months and months looking like an elephant and feeling like a cow. #ALittleLoveGoesALongWay."

This is what we are talking about:

We simply love it when Nitara and Aarav make appearances on their mother's Instagram profile. Remember when Twinkle Khanna shared a picture of Nitara scouting a book store? ICYMI, here's the picture:

Here are some more:

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar met as young actors. They got married in 2001. Twinkle frequently addresses Aarav as a "prodigal son" in her posts. Remember the post, in which Twinkle forced Aarav to click her picture? "Forcing the prodigal son to take my pictures is an art. I have to keep reminding him that these are just small ways he can pay me back for carrying him inside my body for 9 months. The mother card," she wrote.

Twinkle Khanna is a celebrated columnist and a film producer. She has written three books - Pyjamas Are Forgiving, The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad and Mrs Funnybones - all of which were best-sellers.

For the latest News & Live Updates on Election Results from each assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.