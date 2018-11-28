Twinkle Khanna Received Feedback On Her Books From A 'Gentleman' Which 'Made Her Day'

Twinkle Khanna at an event in Mumbai.

We are pretty sure that being an author, Twinkle Khanna must be well-accustomed to receiving all kinds of responses from the readers and the critics. However, on Tuesday, she received feedback which "made her day." In case you are wondering what we are referring to, here's what happened. On Wednesday, Twinkle Khanna shared a post on her Instagram profile, in which she chronicled her experience of a "memorable commute" wherein she chanced upon a vendor selling the pirated versions of all three books which have been written by her. That's not it, Twinkle revealed that the vendor even gave her "feedback on which one is the best." Now that's called a coincidence!

"A memorable commute yesterday where I met a gentleman selling pirated versions of all three of my books who then proceeds to give me feedback on which one is the best," read an excerpt from Twinkle's post. She accompanied the post with hashtags like "#MadeMyDay" and "#ItHappensOnlyInIndia."

Take a look at Twinkle Khanna's post here:

Twinkle Khanna has authored three best-selling books. Her first book Mrs Funnybones was a compilation of her columns. Her second book- The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad was an anthology of short stories, while her third book was a novel. Anyone, who has been following Twinkle on social media, would know that she frequently shares posts pertaining to books and writing. Remember the meme that she shared about a writer's desk? This is what she wrote: "A spoonful of despair mixed with tepid coffee and my ruthless editor's face with two darts sticking out."

A spoonful of despair mixed with tepid coffee and my ruthless editor's face with two darts sticking out :) https://t.co/tBONgqfEEJ — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) June 13, 2018

A few months ago, Mrs Funnybones gave her fans a sneak peek of what her writing desk looks like. This is what we are talking about:

Besides being an author, Twinkle Khanna is also a celebrated columnist and an interior decorator. She runs a store named The White Window. Twinkle is also a film producer. She produced her husband's film PadMan.