Twinkle Khanna's Tweet About Mothers Is Getting A Whole Lot Of Love

Twinkle Khanna's Tuesday post made our day! The Internet woke up to an adorable photo of Twinkle with her six-year-old daughter Nitara on her timeline. While we began admiring how cute the mother-daughter duo are in the frame, Twinkle's caption also made us go 'aww'. Summing up the essence of being a mother, Twinkle put together these words but not without a touch of her signature humour: "This is the only reason why mothers take on the arduous task of spending months and months looking like an elephant and feeling like a cow. #ALittleLoveGoesALongWay," she wrote. Twinkle and Akshay Kumar are also parents to teenaged son Aarav.

Twinkle's followers, both on Instagram and Twitter, couldn't agree more. Those who resonated with Twinkle's views, posted comments like "Precious feeling no one can describe" and "So darn true" and "I love for my daughter's hugs, kisses and more hugs" and many, many more.

This is the only reason why mothers take on the arduous task of spending months and months looking like an elephant and feeling like a cow. #ALittleLoveGoesALongWaypic.twitter.com/G97B2G1Hkd — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) November 20, 2018

Glimpses of little Nitara growing up are often shared on Twinkle's social media accounts. Like this post revealed she is a true blue "bookaholic" just like her mother: "How do you make sure your children read? Make it fun, take turns reading lines, put on strange accents, goof around. Take them to bookstores and libraries. Let them pick what they like. Be a reader yourself #bookaholic."

Nitara celebrated her sixth birthday in September.

Twinkle Khanna's posts featuring Nitara also often come with interesting messages: "Let's take our children to bookshops, so we can give them tools and not just toys #bookwormbaby."

Twinkle Khanna is the author of three bestsellers, the latest of which is Pyjamas Are Forgiving. She's also a producer, who made Akshay Kumar's Padman earlier this year.