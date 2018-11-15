It Seems Twinkle Khanna Is Winning Over Akshay Kumar In The Fame Stakes

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar photographed outside a movie theatre in Mumbai.

If there's a private who's more famous competition going on between Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna, then it appears that Mrs FunnyBones (Twinkle's moniker) is leading. We have proof. On Thursday, Twinkle quoted a tweet, in which a Twitter user revealed the conversation she had with her 13-year-old son. When asked who the leading actor in Gold is, he said: "What is Twinkle Khanna's husband's name?" In her tweet, Twinkle wrote: "Mr K (she addresses Akshay Kumar like this on social media) is not going to be amused though I am thrilled... Akshay Kumar, as you can see I am beating you one 13-year-old at a time."

Twinkle Khanna may not have enjoyed a successful career in films like Akshay, but she is a successful author. At the launch of her latest book Pyjamas Are Forgiving, Twinkle Khanna had said: "I haven't given a single hit in fact. I think that all my films should be banned so that no one can watch it."

Mr K is not going to be amused though I am thrilled! A big hug to your bookish wonder! And @akshaykumar as you can see I am beating you one 13 yo at a time :) https://t.co/D1rTCZ0TrN — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) November 15, 2018

Twinkle's posts, featuring her children Aarav and Nitara, are mostly laced with humour. Like her post on how "a good Indian mother always finds a way to be omnipresent in her precious beta's life":

Twinkle Khanna is the author of three bestsellers - Mrs FunnyBones, The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad and Pyjamas Are Forgiving. On the other hand, Akshay Kumar, once named 'Bollywood's most bankable actor' by foreign media, headlined three back-to-back commercially successful films. Akshay is currently awaiting the release of 2.0, in which he plays antagonist opposite Rajinikanth. 2.0 is said to be one of India's most expensive films and trade pundits have high expectations from the film too. After 2.0, Akshay will be seen in Kesari, opposite Parineeti Chopra and Good News, co-starring Kareena Kapoor and Kiara Advani. Both the films are produced by Karan Johar.