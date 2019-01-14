Akshay Kumar And 'Little Helper' Nitara Fly Kites On Makar Sankranti

Akshay Kumar and Nitara continued their annual tradition of flying kites on Makar Sankranti

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: January 14, 2019 18:45 IST
Akshay Kumar and Nitara photographed at their home (Image courtesy: Instagram)


New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "Meet daddy's little helper," wrote Akshay
  2. "Continuing our yearly father-daughter ritual of flying kites," he added
  3. Akshay Kumar is married to Twinkle Khanna

Akshay Kumar and daughter Nitara continued their annual tradition of flying kites on Makar Sankranti. The 51-year-old actor recently shared a video of himself and his 'little helper' Nitara flying kites on their terrace. Nitara can be seen holding the spool and Akshay flies the kite. Later, Nitara leaves the spool and tells Akshay, "I'll help you." He tells her to hold the spool, but Nitara insists on flying the kite and holds the thread. "Meet daddy's little helper. Continuing our yearly father-daughter ritual of flying kites soaring high in the sky! Happy Makar Sankranti, everyone," Akshay captioned the video, which has been viewed over 5 lakh times in just a few minutes.

Take a look.

 

 

Happy Makar Sankranti, Akshay Kumar and Nitara.

Nitara often features in Akshay's Instagram posts. A couple of months ago, he shared a video of Nitara practising a battle rope exercise. "Kids tend to pick up what they see. Start early and try to set a good example. Great parenting, active kids," Akshay wrote.

 

 

On Nitara's sixth birthday, Akshay wrote this for her.

 

 

Meanwhile, here are some of the recent pictures of Nitara shared by her mom Twinkle Khanna. Apart from Nitara, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle are also parents to son Aarav.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Little people and big bookstores make for a pretty decent Saturday #bookworms

A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna) on

 

 

 

On the work front, Akshay Kumar, who was last seen in Rajinikanth's 2.0, has Kesari and Housefull 4 in the pipeline. 2,0 marked his debut in the Tamil Industry. Meanwhile, he has also signed up for Good News opposite Kareena Kapoor. The film also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani.

