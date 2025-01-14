Makar Sankranti 2025: Rishab Shetty, Sonali Bendre, And Others Share Festive Greetings

Makar Sankranti is all about celebrating the harvest season, witnessing colourful kites soaring in the sky, relishing treats made of jaggery, and soaking in the festive vibes.

In every part of India, families come together to celebrate this special time of the year.

Our favourite celebrities sent their love and well wishes on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, on their official social media accounts.

Have a look here:

1. Chiranjeevi

The South superstar posted a series of snaps on Instagram. In the images, Chiranjeevi can be seen wearing a green kurta, and an off-white churidar. He captioned it, “Happy Sankranthi to All!”

2. Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar is celebrating the festival on the sets of his upcoming horror-comedy film, Bhooth Bangla. In a video shared on Instagram, Akshay is seen flying a kite with his co-star Paresh Rawal.

The caption read, “Celebrating the vibrant spirit of Makar Sankranti on the set of #BhoothBangla with my dear friend Paresh Rawal! Here's to laughter, good vibes, and soaring high just like the kites! And sending my best wishes for a joyous Pongal, Uttarayan, and Bihu.”

3. Ram Charan

Ram Charan expressed his heartfelt gratitude to his fans, audience, and the media for the overwhelming love that his latest film Game Changer is receiving.

His post read, “As we welcome 2025 with positivity, I promise to continue delivering performances that make you proud. Game Changer will always hold a special place in my heart. Thank you for your unconditional love. Wishing you and your loved ones a joyous Sankranti and a wonderful year ahead!”

Ram Charan has also thanked Game Changer's director, S Shankar. The actor wrote, “A big thank you to Shankar Sir for the opportunity. Happy Sankranti.”

4. Rishab Shetty

Rishab Shetty dropped a family photo featuring himself, his wife Pragathi Shetty and their kids — Raadya and Ranvit. His Kannada caption translates to, “Happy Makar Sankranti to you and your family.”

5. Sonali Bendre

Sonali Bendre wished her fans a “Happy Makar Sankranti”, by dropping a bunch of gorgeous pics on Instagram. Dressed in a stunning green and gold saree, she looked absolutely radiant.

These were some of the biggest Bollywood and South stars, who expressed their love, gratitude, and good wishes on the festive occasion.



