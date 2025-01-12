<i>Sky Force</i> Song <i>Kya Meri Yaad</i>: Akshay Kumar And Sara Ali Khan Struggle As Veer Pahariya Disappears

The makers of Sky Force have released a new song from the film. Titled Kya Meri Yaad Aati Hai, the music video highlights Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan's emotional journey as they cope with Veer Pahariya's disappearance from the battlefield.

The music video features Sara Ali Khan dealing with heartbreak, while Akshay Kumar is consumed by guilt over the incident. He is putting all his efforts into finding Veer Pahariya. Nimrat Kaur, who plays Akshay's wife, is shown witnessing his struggles and hardships throughout the ordeal. The song also offers glimpses of Sara and Veer's chemistry through flashback scenes.

Kya Meri Yaad Aati Hai is sung by Vishal Mishra, with music composed by Tanishk Bagchi and lyrics penned by Irshad Kamil. The Sky Force team shared the song on Instagram on Saturday. The side note read, "A tribute to our brave heroes, whose legacies live on forever! #KyaMeriYaadAatiHai Song out now. #SkyForce releasing in cinemas this Republic Week, on 24th January 2025."

Sky Force marks the Bollywood debut of Veer Pahariya. At the trailer launch event, the debutant shared his experience of working alongside Akshay Kumar.

He said, "A week before the shoot, Dinesh sir introduced me to Akshay sir. Akshay sir was so kind and welcoming that he broke the ice in one second. From then on we became great friends. He became an elder brother to me and guided me throughout, and we worked on scenes in different ways. Maybe we did thirty to forty rehearsals and takes, and he was very kind. I really had a blast working with him."

Directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Kapur, Sky Force tells the story of India's first airstrike. The film highlights the courage and patriotism of the men in uniform who participated in the mission. Sky Force is jointly produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande and Amar Kaushik. It will be released in theatres on January 24.