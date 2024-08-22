Chiranjeevi's Birthday Surprise To Fans - <I>Vishwambhara</i> First Look

Happy Birthday, Chiranjeevi. The megastar turns 69 today. To mark the occasion, the makers of his upcoming Telugu film Vishwambhara have released his first look. In a poster shared on X (formerly Twitter), Chiranjeevi is seen on a rocky platform with a trident in his hand. The intense look on his face adds drama to the frame. The text on the poster read, "Happy Birthday Megastar." The makers have also revealed the release date of Vishwambhara - January 10, 2025. They wrote, “When darkness and evil take over the world, a magnanimous star shall shine bright to fight. Happy birthday, MEGASTAR Chiranjeevi. Let the world witness your aura with Vishwambhara. Get ready for a MEGA MASS BEYOND UNIVERSE, In cinemas from January 10th, 2025.”

When darkness and evil take over the world, a ???????????????????????????????????????????? ???????????????? shall shine bright to fight????



Happy birthday, MEGASTAR @KChiruTweets ❤️‍????



Let the world witness your aura with #Vishwambhara ✨



Get ready for a MEGA MASS BEYOND UNIVERSE, In cinemas from January 10th,… pic.twitter.com/8pqHaIeRIe — UV Creations (@UV_Creations) August 22, 2024

In May, Chiranjeevi shared a series of pictures from the sets of Vishwambhara. The post was all about “surprise guest” actor Ajith Kumar, who was “shooting next door.” In the frames, we could spot the superstars, alongside Vishwambhara's crew. In his caption, Chiranjeevi shared that the two had a fantastic time chatting. They also discussed Ajith Kumar's debut film Prema Pusthakam, whose music launch was done by Chiranjeevi.

He wrote, “Had a surprise Star guest on the sets of Vishwambhara last evening. The very affectionate Ajith Kumar who's shooting next door visited & we spent some great time chatting up and fondly recollecting the time of his debut film Prema Pustakam whose music launch was done by me….Clearly, there were memories galore to cherish. I was so delighted at the peaks of stardom Ajit has attained over the years and yet how he remained a beautiful soul at heart!”

Read the full note below:

Vishwambhara has been written and directed by Mallidi Vasishta. The socio-fantasy also features Trisha Krishnan in a key role. The project marks Trisha Krishnan and Chiranjeevi's reunion after 18 years. Before this, they shared screen space in the 2006 cult classic Stalin.