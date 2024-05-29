Crazy Viral: Chiranjeevi And His 'Star Guest' Ajith Kumar On Vishwambhara Set

Image instagrammed by Chiranjeevi. (courtesy: Chiranjeevi)

Ajith Kumar, who is super busy shooting for his film Good Bad Ugly, recently took some time out from his busy schedule to surprise megastar Chiranjeevi. The actor paid a visit to the cinema legend, who was “shooting next door” for Vishwambhara. Now, Chiranjeevi has blessed our feeds by dropping a couple of pictures of himself with Ajith Kumar “on the sets of Vishwambhara last evening”. The opening frame features a close-up of the two superstars smiling for the next. The next slide shows the two posing with the Vishwambhara crew. In the note, along with the pictures, Chiranjeevi revealed that the two “spent some great time chatting up”. They also spoke about Ajith Kumar's debut film Prema Pusthakam, whose music launch was done by Chiranjeevi.

Chiranjeevi wrote, “Had a surprise Star guest on the sets of Vishwambhara last evening. The very affectionate Ajith Kumar who's shooting next door visited & we spent some great time chatting up and fondly recollecting the time of his debut film Prema Pustakam whose music launch was done by me. And what's more, his better half, Shalini acted as one of the endearing kids in my film Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari. Clearly, there were memories galore to cherish. I was so delighted at the peaks of stardom Ajit has attained over the years and yet how he remained a beautiful soul at heart!”

Ajith Kumar's Prema Pusthakam hit the theatres in 1993. The romantic film was jointly helmed by sibling duo Gollapudi Maruthi Rao, and Gollapudi Srinivas. Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari, on the other hand, was released in 1990. It featured Chiranjeevi alongside the late actress Sridevi.

Coming back to Good Bad Ugly, the Adhik Ravichandran directorial is making all the right noises. Good Bad Ugly is slated to hit the theatres next year. A few days back, Adhik Ravichandran dropped Ajith Kumar's first look from Good Bad Ugly. The text along with the pictures read, “I'm working with the most versatile…performer ever, who can deliver Good Bad Ugly at the same time…Magic of life is, sticking my Star's poster in my cupboard and placing banners in theatres. And now presenting this first-look poster not only as a fanboy but also as a fanboy director. Thank you Universe & Kadavule Ajith sir.”

I'm working with the most versatile ⭐️performer ever, who can deliver Good Bad Ugly at the same time❤️????????Magic of life is, sticking my Star's poster in my cupboard and placing banners in theatres. And now presenting this first look poster not only as a fan boy, but also as a fan… pic.twitter.com/hIXde5CrcR — Adhik Ravichandran (@Adhikravi) May 19, 2024

Talking about Chiranjeevi's Vishwambhara, the socio-fantasy Telugu film also features Trisha Krishnan. Helmed by Mallidi Vasishta, the film marks Trisha Krishnan's reunion with Chiranjeevi after 18 years. Before this, the two have shared screen space in the 2006 cult classic Stalin. Vishwambhara is scheduled to hit the theatres in January next year.