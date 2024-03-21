Inside Trisha Krishnan's 'Divine Morning' With Vishwambhara Co-Star Chiranjeevi And MM Keeravani

Image was shared by Trisha . (courtesy: trishakrishnan )

For all Trisha Krishnan fans out there, we have one message - drop everything and rush straight to her social media timeline. The actress has shared glimpses of her “divine” morning, which she spent with two legends of the Telugu film industry—Chiranjeevi and MM Keeravani. On Thursday, Trisha, who is busy shooting for her upcoming film Vishwambhara, dropped a couple of pictures posing with the music composer and the megastar. Dressed in their casual best, the Vishwambhara team in the click can be seen flashing their brightest smiles for the lens. The pictures show megastar Chiranjeevi and Oscar winner MM Keeravani seated in recliner chairs, while Trisha can be seen sitting on her knees. Sharing the click, Trisha wrote, “A divine and legendary morning indeed!” She ended the caption with a hashtag, “Vishwambhara.”

For the unversed, Vishwambhara is an upcoming Telugu fantasy film being directed by Mallidi Vasishta. The film marks the reunion of Trisha Krishnan and Chiranjeevi after 18 years. Before this, the two stars have shared screen space in the 2006 cult classic Stalin.

Earlier, Trisha Krishnan had dropped a video from the sets of Vishwambhara. The video begins with Chiranjeevi arriving on the sets of Vishwambhara and meeting Trisha. The actress welcomed the megastar with a bouquet. Sharing the video, Trisha wrote, “What an honour it is to reunite with the one and only MEGASTAR after 18 years. Thank you so much for the warmest welcome Chiru sir.”

In January, Chiranjeevi also dropped the first look of his upcoming film. The video takes the fans to an ancient fantasy land. We also see a meteor shower. Then we catch a glimpse of a massive Lord Hanuman idol. The text on the video reads, “Mega mass beyond the universe.” Along with the clip, the megastar wrote, “Beyond the universe and the celestial realms, comes a light of hope – Vishwambhara. Mega156 is Vishwambhara. In cinemas Sankranthi 2025.”

The film has been jointly backed by UV Creations, Vikram, Vamsi, and Pramod. Vishwambhara is scheduled to hit the theatres next year on January 10.