After Mansoor Khan's Apology, Trisha Shares Cryptic Post: 'To Forgive Is Divine'

Image instagrammed by Trisha. (Courtesy: Trish)

Hours after actor Mansoor Ali issued a public apology to Trisha for his distasteful comments about her, the actress has shared a post that appears to be her final word on the matter. Keeping it simple and quoting poet Alexander Pope, Trisha said, “To err is human, to forgive is divine,” along with a prayer emoji. For the unversed, Mansoor Ali Khan, in an interview, said that he expected to have a few “bedroom scenes” with Trisha in their recently released film Leo. He expressed disappointment that there was no such in the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial, and also seemingly lamented the lack of rape scenes in Tamil films these days, as per news agency ANI. Mansoor Ali Khan's comments about Trisha unsurprisingly led to widespread social media outrage. The National Women's Commission soon filed a police complaint against the 61-year-old actor. He was booked on charges of sexual harassment and intent to outrage a woman's modesty for his comments about Trisha.

Check out Trisha's tweet here:

To err is human,to forgive is divine???????? — Trish (@trishtrashers) November 24, 2023

After the legal proceedings were initiated against him, Mansoor Ali Khan shared a statement on Friday, apologising to Trisha. An excerpt from Mansoor Ali Khan's “apology” [in Tamil] to Trisha read, “My co-star Trisha please forgive me. Hope the almighty blesses me with the opportunity to wish you when you get married.”

In his rather convoluted statement, Mansoor Ali Khan also said that he had “won the bloodless war that was going on for the past week” and thanked “all the leaders, actors, and media personnel who supported me.”

The apology to Trisha is in the concluding line of the second [and last] slide of the post.

Here's Mansoor Ali Khan's statement:

Earlier, Mansoor Ali Khan had refused to apologise to Trisha for his comments, even after the Tamil film industry's Nadigar Sangam temporarily banned him. “If there is a rape or murder scene, is that real in cinema? Why do I need to apologise? I didn't say anything wrong. I respect all actresses,” he was quoted as saying by The Times Of India.

When the video of Mansoor Ali Khan's comments first went viral earlier this week, Trisha shared a note condemning the remarks and declaring that she would never share screen space with the actor again.

In her message, Trisha wrote, “A recent video has come to my notice where Mr Mansoor Ali Khan has spoken about me in a vile and disgusting manner. I strongly condemn this and find it sexist, disrespectful, misogynistic, repulsive and in bad taste. He can keep wishing but I am grateful never to have shared screen space with someone as pathetic as him and I will make sure it never happens for the rest of my film career as well. People like him bring a bad name to mankind.”

A recent video has come to my notice where Mr.Mansoor Ali Khan has spoken about me in a vile and disgusting manner.I strongly condemn this and find it sexist,disrespectful,misogynistic,repulsive and in bad taste.He can keep wishing but I am grateful never to have shared screen… — Trish (@trishtrashers) November 18, 2023

Several prominent names from the film industry including Leo director Lokesh Kanagaraj, singer Chinmayi, actor-politician Khushbu, actress Malavika Mohanan, Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi, and the South Indian Film Artistes' Association extended support to Trisha and condemned Mansoor Ali Khan's statements.