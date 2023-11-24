Actor Mansoor Ali Khan Apologises To Trisha For His Comment

Mansoor Ali Khan shared this image. (courtesy: mansoor_alikhan_offl)

Popular villain actor Mansoor Ali Khan has publicly apologised to fellow actor Trisha Krishnan after facing severe backlash for making derogatory and distasteful comments about her recently. The controversy led to police booking Mansoor Ali Khan on charges of sexual harassment as well as intent to outrage a woman's modesty. Trisha had strongly condemned Mansoor Ali Khan's remarks on social media, declaring she would never share screen space with him. The actor had expressed his expectation of bedroom scenes with Trisha in their film Leo, only to find none, leading to a public dispute. Mansoor Ali Khan had also controversially asserted the absence of rape scenes for villains in contemporary Tamil films.

The National Women's Commission took swift action, filing a police complaint against Mansoor Ali Khan. Lokesh Kanagaraj, the director of the film Leo, singer Chinmayi, actor-politician Khushbu, actress Malavika Mohanan, Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi, and the South Indian Film Artistes' Association had also condemned Mansoor Ali Khan's comments recently.

In response to the mounting criticism, Mansoor Ali Khan previously claimed that his remarks were distorted and manipulated, particularly as they surfaced ahead of his film release. He merely reflects the changing portrayal of women in contemporary Tamil films and understands the need for responsible dialogue.

However, acknowledging the gravity of the situation, Mansoor Ali Khan has now issued a public apology to Trisha. Calling "the Kalinga war is over" and "I've won", the actor hopes he would get the opportunity to bless Trisha's "thirumangalyam" (mangalsutra) for her wedding.