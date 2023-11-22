Chennai Police Files FIR Against Actor Mansoor Ali Khan After Comments By About Trisha

Mansoor Ali Khan shared this image. (courtesy: mansoor_alikhan_offl)

The Chennai police has filed an FIR against Tamil film actor Mansoor Ali Khan for his alleged distasteful and derogatory comments on southern star Trisha. The All Women Police Station at Thousand lights has booked him for sexual harassment and intent to outrage modesty of a woman. The action comes in the wake of a complaint by the National Women's Commission. Asked if he A police officer told NDTV "We would first send him a notice". In a recent media interaction that went viral, Mansoor Ali Khan expressed disappointment at the absence of bedroom scenes, a staple in his villainous roles, in the blockbuster film Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, starring leading actress Trisha.

His remarks have sparked outrage, particularly from Trisha herself, who, on X (earlier known as Twitter), condemned his comments as sexist and misogynistic. Trisha tweeted, "I will never share screen space with Mansoor Ali Khan. His remarks are not just disappointing but reflect a mindset that has no place in our industry." Joining Trisha in denouncing Mansoor Ali Khan, singer Chinmayi and actor Khushbu also expressed their disapproval.

In a video clip shared on WhatsApp groups, Khan stated, "They don't cast villains. He (Director Lokesh Kanagaraj) should speak for me too. They don't let us rape. I dropped the idea of speaking at the 'Leo' film function as others could think I am triggering clashes."

He added "I was so excited. Let me tell you here, When I was told I'd act with Trisha, I thought there would surely be bedroom scenes. I thought I can do like I had thrown Khushbu and Roja on the bed. What friend, is there a rape I've not done in 150 films ? Is there any outrage I've not done? Villains are not cast. They took Trisha in the hand to white snowy Kashmir like how Hanuman carried Chiranjeevi hill. They didn't show her at all and carried her back without her feet touching the ground."

Amidst the backlash, Mansoor Ali Khan has refused to apologise. He defended himself in a statement, asserting that his comments were taken out of context and manipulated, potentially linked to the release of his upcoming film and speculations about his political entry. He clarified that his remarks were meant to be light-hearted reflections on the changing portrayal of women in films compared to the past and that its not on an individual. He claims "I only spoke positively about Trisha that she was safely taken on air to Kashmir and returned. There is no scope to act with heroines unlike films of the past".