Chiranjeevi On Comments By Mansoor Ali Khan About Trisha: 'They Reek Of Perversion'

Image instagrammed by Chiranjeevi. (Courtesy: Chiranjeevi, Trish)

Actor Mansoor Ali Khan's distasteful remarks about his Leo co-star, actress Trisha Krishnan, have drawn criticism and ire from all quarters. After the likes of Leo director Lokesh Kanagaraj, singer Chinmayi Sripada, and actress Malavika Mohanan, Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi has strongly condemned Mansoor Ali Khan's comments. The legend, in a post on X [formerly Twitter], shared that Mansoor's comments “reek of perversion”. In his message, Chiranjeevi said, “My attention was drawn to some reprehensible comments made by actor Mansoor Ali Khan about Trisha. The comments are distasteful and disgusting not just for an Artiste but for any woman or girl. These comments must be condemned in the strongest words. They reek of perversion. I stand with Trisha and every woman who has to be subject to such horrid comments.”

The comments are distasteful and disgusting not just for an Artiste but for any woman or girl. These comments must be condemned in the strongest words. They reek of perversion.… — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) November 21, 2023

The message was reposted by Trisha with the note, “Thank you Chiru Sir.”

For the unversed, during a video interview in Tamil, Mansoor Ali Khan said, “When I heard that I was acting with Trisha, I thought there would be a bedroom scene in the film. I thought that I could carry her to the bedroom just like I did with other actresses in my earlier movies. I have done so many rape scenes in a number of movies and it's not new to me. But these guys didn't even show Trisha to me on the sets during the Kashmir schedule,” as per ANI.

Reacting to the video, Trisha wrote, “A recent video has come to my notice where Mr Mansoor Ali Khan has spoken about me in a vile and disgusting manner. I strongly condemn this and find it sexist, disrespectful, misogynistic, repulsive and in bad taste. He can keep wishing but I am grateful never to have shared screen space with someone as pathetic as him and I will make sure it never happens for the rest of my film career as well. People like him bring a bad name to mankind.”

After outrage over the interview grew louder, Mansoor Ali Khan issued a statement that said: “Ah… My kids informed me that they had heard on the news that I had mistreated Trisha in the press meet. To be honest, I complimented her at that press conference. In Leo, Trisha is treated similarly to how Hanuman moved the mountain Chiranjeevi. I made the comment in jest. Some have purposefully sliced it and presented it to Trisha in an alternative format. I am not the kind of person who is afraid of all this fuss. Today, politicians in prominent positions are among the heroines who have collaborated with me. Several of the heroines settled down and married wealthy businessmen.”

Adding that his daughter is a Trisha fan, Mansoor Ali Khan said, “My daughter Dil Rupa is a huge fan of yours. I also have two more daughters. They want to get married. I have to support that. Those who have acted with me know very well how I respect women. Some people have angered Trisha by misrepresenting this. There is much work to be done in the world. So, focus on your work. Thank you!”

However, social media users have expressed disappointment with Mansoor Ali Khan over his initial statements and the subsequent explanation. While the Tamil film industry's Nadigar Sangam has temporarily banned Mansoor Ali Khan, he has refused to apologise to Trisha for his comments.

Leo, headlined by Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha, was released in theatres on October 19. Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi and Trisha have worked together in the 2006 film Stalin.

