Akshay Kumar's Emotional Post For Daughter Nitara Is Too Cute For Our Weak Hearts

Akshay Kumar with his daughter Nitara. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Akshay Kumar's love for his children brings out the writer in him "You (Nitara) have given me Love I didn't know existed," wrote Akshay Akshay and Twinkle's daughter Nitara turns six-years-old today

Akshay Kumar's daughter Nitara is growing up fast and on her sixth birthday today, Akshay posted an adorable message on Instagram. The cute message came with a picture of Nitara swimming with her dad. "My Baby Girl, you have given me Love I didn't know existed. Please don't grow up just yet, I'm not ready for you to swim without Me. Happy 6th Birthday Princess," said Akshay. The Khiladi star can give his author wife Twinkle Khanna a run for her money when it comes to writing emotional notes for their children, Nitara and Aarav. Akshay's Instafam gave their best to Nitara and posted lovely remarks in the comments section.

Check out Akshay's post here:

Like we said earlier, Akshay Kumar's love for his children brings out the writer in him. Last week, on his son Aarav's 16th birthday, Akshay posted this picture and wrote: "Taller than me, smarter than me, wealthier than me, nicer than me! My wish for you this year and always will be to have everything more than I ever had. Happy birthday Aarav."

Akshay Kumar married Twinkle Khanna in 2001. Twinkle quit films after a seven-year long career. Twinkle is the author of two bestsellers and her third book Pyjamas Are Forgiving hit the shelves recently.

Akshay Kumar was last seen in Reema Kagti-directed Gold and he's awaiting the release of 2.0, in which he plays antagonist opposite Rajinikanth. He has also signed up for Kesari opposite Parineeti Chopra, Good News with Kareena Kapoor and Housefull 4.