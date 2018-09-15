Akshay Kumar's Birthday Post For Son Aarav Takes The Cake

Akshay wished son Aarav on Twitter (courtesy akshaykumar)

Twinkle Khanna, who flew out of Mumbai earlier this week, is really missing being by son Aarav's side on his 16th birthday. On Twitter, she sent out an emotional post for Aarav, who is celebrating his 16th birthday, and revealed that this year is the first time that she'll be missing his birthday celebrations. "Fifteen birthdays together and the first one apart -Missing the birthday boy terribly," tweeted Twinkle but its Akshay Kumar's birthday greeting that takes the cake. Akshay Kumar's tongue-in-cheek tweet is every dad ever, actually. "Taller than me, smarter than me, wealthier than me, nicer than me! My wish for you this year and always will be to have everything more than I ever had! Happy birthday, Aarav," reads Akshay's tweet.

Akshay also attached a photo to the birthday-special tweet because birthday pe ek photo toh banta hai!

Taller than me, smarter than me, wealthier than me, nicer than me! My wish for you this year and always will be to have everything more than I ever had Happy birthday Aarav pic.twitter.com/Yul9vfLKad — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 15, 2018

Fifteen birthdays together and the first one apart -Missing the birthday boy terribly #happy16thhttps://t.co/ifR2MKclwW — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) September 15, 2018

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are also parents to daughter Nitara. The couple's children often feature or find mention in Interesting social media posts for example when Twinkle confessed to playing the mother card to get her teenaged son click a photo for her. And then there's that post in which Twinkle revealed how Akshay and Aarav have been "trained" well for kitchen duties.

Twinkle Khanna recently launched her third book Pyjamas Are Forgiving with a star-studded event in Mumbai. She's the best-selling author of books such as Mrs Funnybones and The Legends Of Lakshmi Prasad. On the work front, Akshay Kumar is looking forward to Rajinikanth's 2.0, in which he plays the villain. He also has films such as Kesari, Housefull 4 and Good News.