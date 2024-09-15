Akshay Kumar And Twinkle Khanna's Birthday Wishes For Son Aarav: "Words Can't Do Justice..."

Akshay Kumar's son Aarav turned a year old and he received adorable wishes from his parents. Akshay Kumar shared a picture from his travel diary. The picture features Akshay, Aarav and Twinkle Khanna. They can be seen seated in a jeep during a jungle safari. Sharing the picture, Akshay Kumar wrote, "Happy Birthday Aarav! Watching you grow into the kind and loving person you are fills my heart with pride every single day. Words can't do justice to how much joy you bring into my life. May this year bring you as much happiness as you give to everyone around you. Love you always." Take a look:

Twinkle Khanna shared an adorable picture with the birthday boy and she wrote, "Happy Birthday Aarav!

In July, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna spent an eventful time in Tanzania along with their children. Twinkle Khanna shared a video in which the duo can be seen joining a group performing the traditional dance form, Ritunga. Sharing the fun experience, Twinkle Khanna wrote, "Moving our feet and massaging our souls. Omahe, the local group that we danced with, used marvelous instruments made of feathers, skin, and sisal, and we performed our own version of a traditional dance called Ritunga. Who do you think danced better, Mr K or I? When was the last time you danced your heart out? Let me know in the comments below." Take a look:

On the work front, Akshay Kumar was last seen in Khel Khel Mein. On his birthday, the actor revealed the first look from his new film Bhoot Bangla. The actor will be reuniting with his frequent collaborator Priyadarshan after 14 years in the film.